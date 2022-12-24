First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LEGR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.