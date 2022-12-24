First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 30th

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,096. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 319.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.