First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026. First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

