First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.472 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

FEX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $80.29. 36,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $92.82.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

