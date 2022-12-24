First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.532 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. 74,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

