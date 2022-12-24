First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000.

