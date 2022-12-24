First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period.

