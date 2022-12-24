First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 410,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 142.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter.

