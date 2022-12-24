First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. 87,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

