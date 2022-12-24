First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of RNMC opened at $27.13 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNMC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 185.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.