First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQEW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000.

