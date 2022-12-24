First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQXT opened at $76.46 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 109.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $887,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter.

