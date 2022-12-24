First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,307. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period.

