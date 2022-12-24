First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 30th

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

GRID stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,086. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 109,756 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

