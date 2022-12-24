First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. 662,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,772. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.