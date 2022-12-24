First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG opened at $27.26 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000.

