First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3,476.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000.

