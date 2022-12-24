First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

FTXR opened at $25.72 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period.

