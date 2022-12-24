First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.46

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $50.80 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

