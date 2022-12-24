First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.215 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RFEU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter.

