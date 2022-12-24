First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

FTSL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $44.79. 380,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,812. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 80.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

