First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYX opened at $78.45 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period.

