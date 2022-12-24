First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

