First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44,448.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,244 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,615,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period.

