First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FID stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter.

