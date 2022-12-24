First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.71 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,020,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares during the last quarter.

