First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

FKU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,737. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

