Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Boosted by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 6.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

FISV opened at $100.46 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

