Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.84. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 1,205,152 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.94 million and a P/E ratio of -58.57.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.