FlatQube Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.24 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $765.35 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.36685581 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,800.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

