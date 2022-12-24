FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 1,120,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 625,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 616.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 596.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

