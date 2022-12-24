FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FONAR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

