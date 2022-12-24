FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Up 0.6%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 59,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 96,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

FSD Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

About FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Rating ) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

