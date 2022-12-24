FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Up 0.6%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 59,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 96,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
FSD Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
Further Reading
