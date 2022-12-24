FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.67 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after buying an additional 1,721,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,192,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

