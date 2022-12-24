Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 60.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,270,000 after acquiring an additional 93,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,014,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $335.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.