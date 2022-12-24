GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $367.12 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. GateToken has a total market cap of $367.12 million and $1.59 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00020122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.4112325 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,667,253.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

