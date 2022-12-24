General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.15.

NYSE GIS opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

