GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $85.15 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. GICTrade has a market cap of $85.15 million and approximately $327.80 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00005094 BTC on major exchanges.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

