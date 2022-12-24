GMX Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, GMX has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $389.77 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.54 or 0.00276130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,780,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,375,633 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

