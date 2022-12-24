Gnosis (GNO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.16 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $225.72 million and $3.16 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $87.16 or 0.00517312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

