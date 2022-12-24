Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.48 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
