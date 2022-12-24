Grin Trading Up 0.6% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Grin has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $681,366.37 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00389524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.00845406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00097622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00609533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00264605 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

