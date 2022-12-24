Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Shares Up 2.8%

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 8.48 and last traded at 8.48. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.25.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is 9.80 and its 200 day moving average is 9.97.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Featured Stories

