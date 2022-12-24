GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 534 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

