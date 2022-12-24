GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 150.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

Shares of BHP opened at $62.05 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

