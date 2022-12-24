GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

