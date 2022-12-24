GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 263 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,554,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.