GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MKC opened at $84.22 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

