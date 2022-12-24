GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 460,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EWA stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

