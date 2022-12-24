GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

